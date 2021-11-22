Gov. Tony Evers orders flags to half-staff after Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to half-staff Monday as a mark of respect after at least 5 people were killed and more than 40 people were hurt when a driver sped into the Christmas parade crowd there Sunday evening.

“Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act," Gov. Evers said in a statement. "I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.”

The order is effective at sunrise and ends at sunset on Monday.

Car drives through Waukesha holiday parade

A video sent to TMJ4 shows a car driving through a busy section of the parade and hitting at least half a dozen people. The car continued to drive through the parade and then the video ended.

Waukesha police have arrested a person of interest and have recovered their vehicle, calling the scene "safe and secure" as of late Sunday night. Police said they fired at the suspect's vehicle to try to stop it, but nobody was hurt when those shots were fired.

Among the injured are a Catholic priest, as well as several parishioners and Catholic school children, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said in a statement Sunday night.

"Our prayers are with the people who have been injured and killed during the tragic incident in Waukesha," the Archdiocese said.

