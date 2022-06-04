Gov. Evers responds to killing of judge in Juneau County

Governor Tony Evers on Saturday responded to the killing of a retired Juneau County circuit court judge.

“I mean, the idea that, as I said before, a judge from a rural county is targeted and murdered, it’s just abhorrent to our judiciary and to leadership in our state and our county," said Evers.

"It’s a horrible situation. I grieve for him. I grieve for his family. And god, we can do better than this in Wisconsin," he said.

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler said the following on Roemer's death.

"The state's judicial family is shocked and saddened by this tragedy," she said. "Judge Roemer dedicated much of his career to public service in the law. Before taking the bench in 2004, he had served as an assistant district attorney and as an assistant state public defender. He was known by colleagues for his sharp legal mind and his willingness to share his time and knowledge with others. His work made a tremendous difference in the lives of many people in Juneau County and elsewhere in the state. Our deepest sympathy goes to Judge Roemer's family at this time."

During a press briefing, Attorney General Josh Kaul said that the armed suspect was targeting people relating to the judicial system and based on a court case or cases.

The state Department of Justice described the incident as "critical." Kaul said that around 6:30 a.m., sheriff's deputies received a call about an armed person and two gunshots fired in a home in the Township of New Lisbon. The caller told authorities they had left that home and had called 911 from a nearby home.

After authorities responded to the home, they attempted to negotiate with the armed person within. But negotiations broke down and the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response around 10:17 a.m. entered the home.

Inside, they found the homeowner, a 68-year-old John Roemer, dead.

They also found 56-year-old Douglas Uhde in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"We have to think about how we’re going to resolve it," said Evers. "I know Democrats and Republicans argue about whether were going to do something about gun safety or not do that. But if we continue to go to our corners, nothing will happen and more of this will happen."

