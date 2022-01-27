Gov. Evers proposes $150 checks to residents under plan to spend surplus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has unveiled an election year plan that would send $150 to every Wisconsin resident, bolster funding for K-12 schools and help defray child care costs.

Evers released the plan Thursday, a day after state budget projections grew by $2.9 billion more than expected just six months ago. Evers’ plan would spend $1.7 billion of the state’s surplus.

But don’t go spending those refund checks just yet. Evers’ plan would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to take effect. Republican leaders on Wednesday said they want to use the money for a tax cut in 2023.

The governor's office released a statement, in part saying:

“My plan puts even more money in people’s pockets to help make ends meet, bolsters our workforce by helping families with the costs of childcare and caregiving, and makes robust investments in our kids and our schools without raising property taxes. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again—Wisconsinites can’t wait for relief from rising prices. So, I hope the Legislature joins me in returning the projected revenue surplus to the taxpayers while supporting our workforce and providing additional relief to folks who need it most.”





