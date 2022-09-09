Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of 9/11 victims

MADISON — On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the nearly 3,000 people who died during 9/11.

Evers signed the executive order which states flags should be lowered beginning at sunrise on Friday, Sept 9, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11.

“On the anniversary of 9/11, we should each take time to remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who were lost in this tragedy and their loved ones who miss them every day, to extend our support to the countless others whose lives were forever changed, and to honor the first responders, emergency personnel, and volunteers who ran toward danger to help their neighbors and save lives on that fateful day,” said Gov. Evers.

He also declared Sunday as a day of service across the state. In the executive order, Evers encouraged all Wisconsinites to commit to the day of service and commemorate the lives lost on 9/11.

“Honoring the anniversary of 9/11 through acts of selflessness and service is a critical part of our nation’s continued work to heal, to reaffirm our Wisconsin values of treating each other with kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion, and to remind ourselves and each other that, even today, there is still more that unites us than divides us," Evers said.

In a news release, Evers shared a list of potential volunteer opportunities across our communities. That list can be found online.

