WEST BEND, Wis. — The dispute between Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and the Trump administration's Border Czar Tom Homan continues over a memo sent to state employees regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Governor Evers is standing firm on his position that the memo, which provides guidance to state employees on what to do if ICE agents visit state buildings, does not impede federal law enforcement.

"I would think he would have more important things to do than to mess around with the governor from Wisconsin," Evers said. "I have made myself clear I have done nothing wrong."

WATCH: Gov. Evers defends memo on ICE agents as Trump border czar doubles down

Tension escalates between Trump administration and Gov. Evers over immigration memo

The Evers administration's memo instructs state employees to call a supervisor and reach out to legal counsel or an attorney if ICE agents appear at state buildings. The document also includes the directive "do not answer questions."

When asked if this could be perceived as instructions not to cooperate with federal authorities, Evers rejected that interpretation.

"I don't think so at all. It's very clear that the memo doesn't prevent ICE from doing anything it would normally do," Evers said.

RELATED: Tension escalates between Trump administration and Gov. Evers over immigration memo

President Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan previously stated "Wait to see what's coming" when questioned about the memo at the White House. Homan reinforced his position Monday on Fox News, saying "anybody could be prosecuted for violating laws - including him," referring to Evers. However, Homan has not specifically stated if there was anything illegal about the memo itself.

State of Wisconsin Department of Administration

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, who recently announced his candidacy for governor in 2026, said he would have taken a different approach.

"When I'm Governor, we will work closely with law enforcement, local, state, federal. They're our partners," Schoemann said.

When asked about his position relative to the President on this issue, Schoemann responded: "I will absolutely be a partner with him in giving him the resources he needs so that federal law enforcement can do their jobs."

TMJ4 has reached out to the White House for an interview with Tom Homan to ask him about the memo and will provide updates when available.

This story was reported by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error