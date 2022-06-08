Gov. Evers calls for special session to change law that makes abortions illegal

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers has called for a special session in the Wisconsin legislature to change the law that makes abortions illegal in the state.

Evers announced the special session on Wednesday, saying it will take place at noon on June 22.

"A decision by Supreme Court to overturn Roe and decades of well-established precedent could have disastrous consequences for folks in every corner of our country," Evers said. "Every single Wisconsinite should have the right to consult their family, their faith, their doctor to make a reproductive health decision that is right for them."

The goal of the special session is to take up legislation to repeal Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, "as I should have months ago," Evers said. "I know this is going to be a tough fight... but I will never stop fighting to protect reproductive rights."

Evers called on Wisconsinites to contact their legislators and urge them to support repealing the ban. "We need every person to talk to their friends, family members, coworkers, neighbors. We need to share our stories as to what this decision means," Evers said.

This news comes after a draft opinion leaked which suggests that earlier this year a majority of justices had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 Roe. v. Wade decision which legalized abortion nationwide.

Politico published what was labeled as a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

"This isn't about politics—it's about empathy, compassion, and doing the right thing. It's about making sure the people we care about get the healthcare they need when they need it. We can't wait for this decision to arrive on our doorstep. We must act now," Evers said on Twitter.

BREAKING: I'm calling the Legislature into special session on June 22 to repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban. With #SCOTUS poised to overturn #RoeVWade, failing to protect reproductive rights will have real consequences for each of us and the people who matter most to us. pic.twitter.com/UNItidiVEh — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 8, 2022

Following Evers announcement, Planned Parenthood issued a statement saying, in part, "I applaud Governor Evers for calling the Legislature into Special Session on June 6 to repeal Wisconsin’s 172-year-old abortion ban. Criminalizing abortion in Wisconsin, threatening women’s lives and doctors with prison time for providing essential abortion care is not the future we want for ourselves, friends, families, or communities."

