Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds demonstrate potential overturn of Roe at Capitol

state capitol
Copyright Getty Images
UniversalImagesGroup
<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
state capitol
Posted at 8:11 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 09:11:17-04

WISCONSIN — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the state Capitol in Madison Tuesday night to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

If the court’s draft opinion becomes its final decision, nearly all abortions in Wisconsin would be illegal.

A crowd that began with a few hundred people at about 7 p.m. soon swelled to more than 1,000, filling two city blocks as they marched from the Capitol to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Library Mall.

Some in the crowd held signs, including one which read “Women’s rights are human rights.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule