GOP eyeing tax cut as they prepare to gut Evers' plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who head the Legislature’s budget committee are telling Wisconsin’s business leaders that they are optimistic a tax cut will be a part of the next two-year spending plan.

The lawmakers on Wednesday told Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce that details on what type of tax cut and how much were still being discussed.

Discussion of a tax cut comes as the budget committee plans on Thursday to cut hundreds of Gov. Tony Evers’ proposals from the budget, including $1 billion in tax increases mostly on capital gains and manufacturing income.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip