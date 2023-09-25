Golfing Buddy: Wisconsin woman aims to connect golfers with a new app

MILWAUKEE - — Golf can be a solo sport, but like many things, it's better with a buddy. So what do you do if you find yourself alone on the course? That's a problem Kat Ramirez wants to help you solve.

Golfing Buddy is an app that helps you find someone to play with. And it matches more than your handicap. "It is about personality," explained Ramirez. "So, you know, if I like to drink wine afterwards, if I'm a joker, if I'm a gambler — things like that, that's how we pair people."

She got the idea after a weekend when her boyfriend wanted to golf, but didn't have a partner. "And I said, 'Hey, go find a friend' and he couldn't find anyone," she recalled. "He was really, really bummed so after that long weekend and him pouting I was like, you know what this is? A business opportunity."

Golfing Buddy was created in 2019, but Ramirez says when the COVID pandemic began, it was a difficult time to launch. The app gained popularity last year it has already attracted 2,000 organic users and has even caught the attention of Shark Tank. But Ramirez says the thing that energizes her most is welcoming new golfers to the sport. "To me, this is a beautiful thing because I can speak to that woman golfer, the minority golfer, the Spanish golfer, the veteran golfer, because I'm a veteran too."

Golfing Buddy is a start up and if you want to tee off your support Ramirez says the best way to do that is download the app and sign up — it's free.

Click here to learn more about Golfing Buddy.

