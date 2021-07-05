Watch
Golfer plays 114 holes to raise money for veterans

Hire Heroes USA
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 15:50:15-04

HARTLAND — On the Fourth of July, a Milwaukee-area man played 114 holes of golf at Chenequa Country Club in Hartland, WI to raise money for veterans and military families.

This is the 14th time Carl Meyer has played a "marathon round of golf" to benefit the organization Hire Heroes USA, according to a press release. It helps veterans and military families find meaningful employment.

In April, Meyer surpassed the $1 million mark for funds raised.

Meyer has been doing this for every Independence Day since 2007. It has helped 600 veterans and military spouses find employment. In total, he has teed off 1,644 times during the 14 years he has done this.

