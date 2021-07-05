Local junior golfers raise nearly $40K for MACC Fund, other orgs

Local junior golfers spent the holiday weekend raising nearly $40,000 to help fight childhood cancer and for junior golf programs in Wisconsin.

Two dozen high school and incoming college freshmen golfers from around the state played a Ryder Cup format to raise money for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, the WPGA Junior Foundation, and the American Junior Golf Association.

Susan Kim

They played a two-day tournament, Saturday and Sunday at Whistling Straits, the site of this year's actual Ryder Cup tournament in September.

The 3rd annual "Wisconsin Cup" featured Team Wisconsin against Team Minnesota. Homestead, Marquette, and Kettle Moraine were just some of the high schools represented.

Susan Kim

Team Minnesota won the tournament this year, but you could argue everyone was a winner.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip