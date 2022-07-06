Watch Now
GoFundMe for orphan of Highland Park shooting victims raises $1.8M

GoFundMe
Aiden McCarthy is now an orphan after his parents Irina and Kevin were killed in the Highland Park July 4 shooting.
Posted at 3:15 AM, Jul 06, 2022
HIGHLAND PARK — A GoFundMe has been created for a young boy after both of his parents were killed in the July 4 Highland Park shooting. Since its creation, it has raised more than $1.8 million.

Aiden McCarthy is now an orphan, according to GoFundMe, after his parents Irina and Kevin were killed. He is two years old.

The GoFundMe page says Aiden will be cared for by a community of friends and extended family. The GoFundMe is an effort to help those individuals provide him with whatever he needs growing up.

A woman named Irina Colon created the fundraiser, saying "On behalf of his family, and with their permission, I am establishing this fundraiser to support him and the caregivers who will be tasked with raising, caring for, and supporting Aiden as he and his support system embark on this unexpected journey."
More than 34,000 people have already donated and the fundraiser has reached its goal of $500,000 more than three-fold.

If you are interested in donating, you can find the GoFundMe page here.

