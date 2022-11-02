GoFundMe created for family of Kenosha fire victims

A GoFundMe has been created for the family of the two people killed in an apartment fire in Kenosha on Saturday.
The fire happened around 1 a.m. near 36th and 50th and left a man and child dead. Officials have not shared the ages or the identities of the victims.
However, the GoFundMe states their names were Antonio and A'mari Davidson.
The fundraiser has a goal of $20,000 which will go towards funeral expenses for the two victims.
Police said there's no evidence of foul play, but officials are still treating the area as a crime scene.
The Red Cross said it's helping nine people as a result of the fire.