Kenosha fire leaves two dead, including a child

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department said two people have died after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.

The fire happened near 36th and Stark around 1 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the second floor of an apartment building on fire.

Fire officials had the blaze under control within an hour, but smoke and water damage have made the place inhabitable.

Kenosha police said two people died in the fire, an adult male and a boy. Their ages and identities were not released.

While police said there's no evidence of foul play, they will still treat the area as a crime scene.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, and police said there won't be any more updates at least until Monday.

