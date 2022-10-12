GoFundMe created for 12-year-old shot, killed near 38th and Rohr

MILWAUKEE — A GoFundMe has been created for the 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed near 38th and Rohr on Monday.

Olivia Grace Schultz was killed, and her mother was injured, after her mom says the two saw a couple of young men wearing masks. Olivia and her mom, Celeste, were unloading groceries near their garage in the back alley.

Celeste said she was shot first. When she collapsed, Olivia came running to help and was shot as well.

Celeste and Olivia’s father, Darryl Schultz, are left planning Olivia’s funeral. They say she was the youngest of six kids and the sweetest child. She loved being with family, riding her scooter, and playing volleyball. She was a student at Audubon Middle School.

Now, they have created a GoFundMe to help give Olivia the memorial she deserves.

"We were not at all prepared to plan a funeral for her so soon. We want to give Olivia the memorial she deserves, to honor her and say our last goodbyes. I am asking for donations to help cover the funeral cost and expenses," the GoFundMe says.

The fundraiser currently has a goal of $15K.

