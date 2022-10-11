12-year-old girl shot, killed while helping mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday night in Milwaukee.

Olivia Grace Schultz is the latest innocent face of gun violence in Milwaukee. Her mom - Celeste Wilson, 46 - was also shot but survived.

It happened Monday around 6 p.m. on 37th Street between Custer and Rohr.

“I want justice for my baby,” said Celeste. “She did need to die like that. She was just bringing in groceries. Somebody started shooting in the back.”

Celeste says she saw a couple young men wearing masks as she and Olivia were unloading groceries near their garage in the back alley. She does not know who they were.

“I was shot first,” said Celeste. “When I went down, Olivia came running to help me and was hit by a bullet too. I have a bullet in my left chest right now. It’s in a muscle area. Doctors will need to take it out, but not right now. I told them I needed to be with my baby.”

Celeste and Olivia’s father, Darryl Schultz, are left planning Olivia’s funeral. They say she was the youngest of six kids and the sweetest child. She loved being with family, riding her scooter and playing volleyball. She was a student at Audobon Middle School.

“I just want her back,” Schultz said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. Everyone needs to put the guns down. It’s hurting and affecting every body.”

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says they do have leads in this case, but still no one is in custody for the shooting.

“My heart goes out to this family,” he said. “This is another inexcusable act of violence in our city. We are working to do our part. I hope that we all find some level of urgency and understanding, that we all have a responsibility to be better and make our community safe.”

Just five days ago, a 12-year-old boy was shot less than two miles from where Olivia was killed. At last check he’s in critical condition and no arrests have been made in that case.

Olivia's death marks the 18th homicide of someone under 18-years-old in the city of Milwaukee in 2022, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson released a statement, saying that the deadly shooting "should not have happened and is simply inexcusable."

At least 174 people have been killed in Milwaukee so far in 2022, police say.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

