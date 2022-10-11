12-year-old Milwaukee girl killed in double shooting near 38th and Rohr

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed in a double shooting near 38th and Rohr on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. A 46-year-old Milwaukee woman was also injured. She is expected to survive.

The 12-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

WATCH: There are at least 15 evidence markers scattered in a nearby alley.

Heavy police presence near 37th & Custer

A neighbor tells TMJ4 News she heard up to 30 gunshots.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

