Giannis posts funny video practicing what he will say ahead of presidential meet and greet

MILWAUKEE — The 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks will be meeting with the president at the White House Monday afternoon. On Sunday, Giannis posted a video of him practicing what he would say before he meets the Commander in Chief.

"Mister President. How are you doing Mister President,' Giannis said in the video posted to Instagram.

It's a common tradition that championship winning teams in major sports like the WNBA, NCAA Football/Basketball, NBA, NFL, NHL and more will get the opportunity to visit the president at the White House.

You can watch the visit at 1:50 p.m. Monday afternoon by going to the Bucks website.

