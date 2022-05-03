Giannis Brewers bobblehead announced. Here's how to get one

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo now exists in the form of a Milwaukee Brewers bobblehead.

And on top of that revelation, the Brewers say the first 35,000 fans who walk through the gates of American Family Field on Sunday, Sept. 11 for the game against the Cincinnati Reds will receive this Giannis Bobblehead.

The bobblehead showcases Giannis in the personalized Brewers jersey he wore in the fall of 2021 when he announced he had invested in the Brewers ownership group.

Milwaukee Brewers The Giannis Brewers Bobblehead

The initiative is part of the team's "Bobblehead Sundays." Those games are scheduled for the following Sundays at 1:10 p.m.:

Willy Adames, courtesy of Toyota - May 22

Brandon Woodruff, courtesy of American Family Insurance - June 5

Corbin Burnes, courtesy of UScellular® - June 26

Freddy Peralta, courtesy of Chevrolet - July 10

Omar Narváez, courtesy of ESPN Milwaukee - July 24

Giannis Antetokounmpo, courtesy of 620 WTMJ - Sept. 11

Correction: The bobbleheads will be given out Sunday, Sept. 11, not Sunday, May 8.

