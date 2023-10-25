Germantown officers to receive national recognition for school roof shooting

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Classes resume Wednesday in Germantown except at Kennedy Middle School.

That building remains closed while investigators look into Monday night's deadly shooting on the school's roof.

As investigators piece together what led to the threat, TMJ4's Mariam Mackar shares how law enforcement is getting local and national recognition for their quick response.

Thankfully none of the dozens of students and staff that were here inside Kennedy Middle School were hurt Monday night.

Community leaders say that's thanks to the quick action of the local law enforcement.

Dean Wolter, Germantown village president, said, "Public safety is the first and foremost for the residents and they've always stepped up to it and done an excellent job."

Wolter recognized the importance of their force's rapid response to an extremely tense scene for parents and students Monday night.

Kasey Katzner, high school student, said, "We started running, a school administrator stopped us when we were running toward the shooter... it was really scary."

Germantown Police Chief Mike Snow explained in an afternoon press conference that officers responded to the middle school shortly after hearing reports of a man "acting erratically."

The suspect tried to enter the school, which was locked, before climbing on the roof.

Chief Snow said, "they knew potentially children were at danger and they were ready to risk their lives to make sure that didn't happen."

The suspect fired shots at officers, who then fired back, striking him.

Washington County Executive Josh Shoemann calling law enforcement in Washington County the best of the best.

Wolter, the village president, said, "recognition is always a welcome benefit for the job they do because time in time out, day after day it's not always there."

The thanks isn't just coming from southeast Wisconsin.

Germantown police officers received national recognition for their part in keeping students safe on Monday.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, a national non-profit promoting school safety, honored the officers involved with a heroism award for their actions, saying: "They are to be commended nationally as an example for other departments to follow."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is still investigating what led the shooter to climb the roof of this school and allegedly fire at police in the first place. And while the community is still shaken by what happened, there is no longer any threat to the public.

