Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

George Strait, the 'King of Country,' to play American Family Field this June

It's been two-plus decades since Strait played at the Milwaukee Brewers ballpark.
George Strait
Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
George Strait Performs at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Friday, November 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
George Strait
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 11:41:16-04

MILWAUKEE — The 'King of Country', George Strait, is scheduled to play a performance at American Family Field this June, organizers said.

It's been two-plus decades since Strait played at the Milwaukee Brewers ballpark. He played the park's first concert, in 2001, according to a statement from the team.

Milwaukee is one of six shows Strait is putting on this summer, alongside Chris Stapleton.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. CT.

George Strait plays American Family Field on Saturday, June 3.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Project DriveSafer 480x360.png

Project: Drive Safer - TMJ4's year-long commitment to reducing reckless driving