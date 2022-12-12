Fundraiser started for Watertown mother who lost 3 kids, house in fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The community started a fundraiser for the family of three people killed in a house fire in Watertown last week.

A person who identifies as a family member started the GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal. She says the mother was at work when the house caught fire. She lost her home and three of her four children.

As TMJ4 News previously reported, the home caught fire near 1st and Western overnight. Firefighters tried to rescue everyone but three people did not get out alive, the police department said.

A resident and witness told TMJ4 News then that the victims were three children.

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe.

