Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three killed in Watertown house fire

Firefighters tried to get inside and rescue the victims but were pushed back by intense heat, smoke, and fire
Fire truck
Unsplash Images
Fire truck
Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 11:40:46-05

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.

The fire happened near 1st and Western around 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames and personnel were told residents were trapped inside.

The Watertown Police Department said firefighters tried to get inside and rescue the victims but were pushed back by intense heat, smoke, and fire. Three people were killed in the fire, but the police department has not released their names or ages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, according to police.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc star 2022 480X360.png

MACC Fund

The 2022 TMJ4 MACC Star is on sale now!