Three killed in Watertown house fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Three people were killed in a Watertown house fire overnight, the Watertown Police Department confirmed.

The fire happened near 1st and Western around 12:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the house engulfed in flames and personnel were told residents were trapped inside.

The Watertown Police Department said firefighters tried to get inside and rescue the victims but were pushed back by intense heat, smoke, and fire. Three people were killed in the fire, but the police department has not released their names or ages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, according to police.

