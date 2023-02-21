Fundraiser for 3-year-old hit and killed by truck in Pleasant Praire nears its goal

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — A GoFundMe was created for a Pleasant Prairie family after a 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a pickup truck this weekend.

On Sunday morning, 3-year-old Brody Edmonds was grabbing a ball in front of a parked pickup truck when police say he was hit. According to police, Brody's father pulled the truck forward not knowing Brody was in front of it.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following the incident, a GoFundMe was created for Brody's family with a goal of $25,000. As of Tuesday morning, more than $16,000 had already been raised.

"By doing what we can to ease day-to-day burdens, we’ll be providing the family time to focus on healing. If you can donate to help Justin, Crystal and their children please do," a post on the GoFundMe reads.

To read more about the fundraiser, or to donate, click here.

