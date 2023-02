A 3-year-old kid has died after being hit by a pick-up truck, according to Pleasant Prairie Police.

Police said they got an around 9:30 Sunday morning for an accident on 33rd Avenue near 39th Avenue and 104th Street.

Officers say it appeared the child tried to get a ball in front of a parked pick-up truck at a home. The father was not aware that the 3-year-old was there when he pulled forward.

The Major Crash Assistance Team of Kenosha County was called to investigate.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip