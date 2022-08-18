Watch Now
Full freeway closure after fatal crash on I-43 eastbound at 27th St., MCSO says

According to MCSO, first responders were sent to a fatal crash between a coupe and a dump truck.
A full freeway closure is underway on I-43 eastbound at 27th Street due to a serious crash, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).
Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 17:58:05-04

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A full freeway closure is underway on I-43 eastbound at 27th Street due to a fatal crash, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

According to MCSO, first responders were sent to a serious crash with "very serious injuries" between a car and a dump truck.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to the scene for one person.

MCSO says all traffic is being routed off at 27th St.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

