Full freeway closure after fatal crash on I-43 eastbound at 27th St., MCSO says

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A full freeway closure is underway on I-43 eastbound at 27th Street due to a fatal crash, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

According to MCSO, first responders were sent to a serious crash with "very serious injuries" between a car and a dump truck.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on E/B North I-43 @ 27th St, as MCSO and other 1st-Responders react to a serious crash with very serious injuries between a coupe and a dump truck. All traffic is being routed off at 27th.



Updates to come. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) August 18, 2022

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) is responding to the scene for one person.

MCSO says all traffic is being routed off at 27th St.

Please find an alternative route as Greenfield Fire-Rescue and other agencies are on scene. https://t.co/xoFMfvHPRG — Greenfield Fire (@greenfieldfire) August 18, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip