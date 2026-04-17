GLENDALE — Friday might be the perfect day to take a quick look around your home and see what your family has outgrown. Those gently used baby clothes folded away, the toys no longer played with, the gear collecting dust in the basement, could mean everything to another family.

On April 17th, Mariah Antetokounmpo, along with Kids Impact Community organization and Babbling Babes has partnered together to collect baby and toddler essentials for growing families in need across the Milwaukee area during their April Showers of Love: Baby and Toddler Gear Donation Drive.

WATCH: Have any old baby items that you don't use? You can donate them today in Glendale

From Closets to Community: How Your Unused Baby Gear Could Make a Difference for Local Parents

The campaign, running April 17 through May 1, aims to collect new and gently used baby and toddler essentials, and will be distributed locally at the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation’s Family Day event, which will serve families living on limited incomes.

Stephanie Ciatti April Showers of Love: Baby and Toddler Gear Donation Drive

"The donation drive is really is a community-activated initiative. We need the community to help out with it and whatever you donate is going directly to local Milwaukee parents," said Stephanie Ciatti, of Babbling Babes.

Organizers are asking residents to check closets, playrooms, and storage bins for items such as activity mats, bathtubs, crib sheets, strollers, maternity clothes, bottles, diapers, wipes, toys, and toddler clothing sizes newborn through 5T. All donated items must be clean and in “dignity condition.”

Stephanie Ciatti CAFF Family Day

Here are the gently used items must they need. They must be clean and in dignity condition.



– Activity mats

– Bathtubs

– Baby carriers

– Clothing (newborn – 5T)

– Baby monitors

– Bibs

– Blankets

– Books

– Bottles

– Bouncy seats

– Breast feeding pillows

– Breast milk storage bags

– Changing table pads

– Crib sheets

– Diaper bags

– Diaper pails

– Diapers

– Formula

– Health & hygiene baby products

– Maternity clothes

– Pacifiers

– Pack n Play

– Pack n Play sheets

– Strollers

– Toys (newborn – toddler)

– Wipes

They do not accept: Car seats, cribs, breast pumps, furniture, jumpers, large toys, swings, walkers or recalled products.

Drop-off Schedule – MFC Sports Complex, 4170 N. Lydell Ave., Glendale, WI

- Friday, April 17 – 9–11 a.m.

- Saturday, April 18 – 9–11 a.m.

- Friday, April 24 – 9–11 a.m.

- Saturday, April 25 – 9–11 a.m.

- Friday, May 1 – 9–11 a.m. (*Stay & Play* date with indoor activities for kids)

Those unable to attend in person can contribute via the drive’s Amazon Wishlist, ensuring needed items still get to growing Milwaukee families.

Why It Matters

Organizers say the effort supports maternal health, reduces stress for parents, and offers healthier outcomes for children. It also teaches kids the value of extending the life of baby and toddler products, fostering a sense of giving and community responsibility.

About the Partners

Kids Impact Community (KIC)** creates monthly service opportunities for kids ages 0–tween to volunteer alongside caregivers, showing the power of generosity in action.

Milwaukee Babbling Babes** hosts community events for moms and families to foster connection and support.

Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation (CAFF) invests in local nonprofits and initiatives, mobilizing opportunities for all.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error