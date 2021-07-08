Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Free to raise tuition, UW regents choose not to

items.[0].image.alt
UW System
UW System
UW System
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 18:32:50-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders voted Thursday against raising tuition just hours after Gov. Tony Evers signed a budget that gave them the ability to do so for the first time in years.

Republican legislators froze resident undergraduate tuition heading into the 2013-14 academic year. That was finally undone on Thursday when Evers signed a Republican-written state budget that, besides handing control of tuition back to the board, includes a $2 billion income tax cut.

Interim System President Tommy Thompson said regaining control of tuition is welcome and deserved. Regents said little about why they chose to keep tuition flat, aside from Regent Bob Atwell calling it “a big win.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW