Gov. Evers signs massive tax cut, announces over $100 million in funding for public schools

WHITEFISH BAY — Gov. Tony Evers signed the Republican-written state budget, enacting a spending plan that includes a $2 billion income ax cut — one of the largest in Wisconsin state history.

Evers promised in his 2018 campaign to cut taxes for middle-class families by 10%, and delivered on that Thursday. He also announced more than $100 million in new funding for public schools, on top of other investments included in the budget.

“In many ways, this budget presents a false choice between the priorities the people this state care about and deserve,” said Gov. Evers. “But after a long eight years of politicians making decisions for all the wrong reasons, I ran to be the governor of this state and promised I would always put people before politics—that I would always try to do the right thing, that I would work to find common ground, and that I would make decisions based on what’s best for our kids and our state.

“I made a promise when I ran for governor—I promised I would cut taxes for middle-class families by 10 percent. Today, I am keeping my word,” Gov. Evers continued. “This morning, I’m providing more than $2 billion in tax relief and cutting taxes for middle-class families at a time when our economy and families need it most.”

Evers opted to go along with the GOP-written budget with some changes through his vetoes rather than killing the entire plan, a move that would have put $2.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding for K-12 schools in jeopardy.

That money only comes to the state if funding for schools increases enough to meet federal requirements, which the budget as signed would do.

