Free cream puffs: One local school to receive cream puffs for all students, staff

WISCONSIN — The Original Cream Puffs announced Thursday that they will be giving away cream puffs to an entire school for Valentine's Day this year.

Every student and staff member at a winning school will receive either a strawberry or cocoa cream puff. How does your school become the winning school? It all starts Friday.

Beginning January 21, students, staff members, parents, families, and the public will be able to vote daily for their favorite local school. Anyone 13 or older will be able to vote once a day, every day, until Friday, February 4.

On that day, the school with the most votes will win the cream puffs.

The contest is running at the same time as the Valentine's Cream Puff Drive-Thru at the Wisconsin State Fair. There, people can pick up pre-ordered 3 packs and 6 packs of cocoa and strawberry cream puffs.

“We wanted to do something really fun and engaging for this last drive-thru event before the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair,” says Tim Gill, Co-director at Original Cream Puffs. “We can’t wait to see the school spirit shine among our local schools."

The voting will take place on The Original Cream Puffs website, and anyone can add their school to the list of participants if its not already there. However, administrators are encouraged to register their schools as soon as possible.

According to The Original Cream Puffs, "The top 10 schools in the running will be announced Monday, January 31st and the winner will be announced on Monday, February 7th."

