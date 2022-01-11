Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Celebrate Valentine's Day with cocoa and strawberry flavored cream puffs

items.[0].image.alt
Wisconsin State Fair
cream puffs
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 12:37:34-05

WEST ALLIS — Calling all cream puff lovers! As the holiday's change, so do the flavors of this iconic Wisconsin treat.

The Wisconsin State Fair is offering strawberry and cocoa flavored cream puffs for Valentine's Day.

Eat them separately, or go crazy and combine the two for an out-of-this-world experience.

You can buy these cream puffs at a drive-thru event at Wisconsin State Fair Park. You should enter through gate 5. Make pre-orders here.

The dates and times are:

  • Feb. 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Only strawberry and cocoa will be available. Original and other flavored cream puff flavors will not be available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku