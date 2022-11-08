Franklin Middle School swatting call originated from the United Kingdom, officials said

The Franklin Police Department said that the swatting call they received on Oct. 24 came from a number in the United Kingdom.

The call was made to Forest Park Middle School which led to a lockdown and eventual evacuation. Swatting is when someone makes false active shooter threats to a school or similar organization.

Police added that there was a local student connection to the calls but did not elaborate further. Officials said the police department and the school district are dealing with the punishments but did not specify what those would be.

The call to Forest Park Middle School came just a few days after multiple fake threats were made to schools across southeastern Wisconsin. It's unclear if the call made to

the Franklin school is related to the previous calls.

Swatting is a felony that could send someone found guilty to prison for 3.5 years. It also comes with $10,000 in fines. You would also lose your privilege to own a gun for life.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip