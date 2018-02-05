Foxconn to buy seven-story downtown Milwaukee building from Northwestern Mutual

Light Snow
MILWAUKEE -- Foxconn Technology Group will buy a seven-story office building in downtown Milwaukee from Northwestern Mutual, TODAY'S TMJ4's partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Monday.
Foxconn will soon begin setting up office operations in the building just west of the US Bank Center, at 617 E. Wisconsin Ave. Northwestern Mutual announced the pending sale of the building Monday.
“From an investment standpoint, I’d say it’s the best remaining development site downtown,” Northwestern Mutual vice president of real estate Tom Zale told the Business Journal.
City leaders, along with representatives from Foxconn, will announce the news and give more details at a 2:00 p.m. news conference Tuesday.
“We’re excited to have Foxconn come to Milwaukee and be a close neighbor of ours,” Zale said. “They bring a whole new dimension to downtown Milwaukee."
