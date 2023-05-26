Watch Now
Four teens injured in shooting near 38th and Walnut

Four teens were injured in a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 26, 2023
Police said the shooting happened a little after midnight Friday morning near 38th and Walnut.

Two 19-year-old women, an 18-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old girl were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD said it's investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting and is looking for unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

