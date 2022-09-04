Four teens arrested following police pursuit, crash near 26th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said four teens have been arrested following a police pursuit and crash early Sunday morning.

The incident began around 3:13 a.m. when police spotted a vehicle that had been taken in a robbery and began pursuing it.

The pursuit went on until the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle near 26th and Keefe. A 63-year-old man suffered minor injuries in the crash, and four teens were arrested: two 15-year-olds and two 14-year-olds.

Milwaukee police said a firearm was recovered from the vehicle the teens were driving.

Now, officials say charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

