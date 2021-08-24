Four separate shootings in Milwaukee leave four dead Monday night

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating four separate homicides that happened Monday night.

The first one happened around 5:50 p.m. near the 2800 block of N. 45th Street. The victim was an 18-year-old woman from Milwaukee. Police said the shooting happened due to an ongoing argument.

The second homicide happened around 7:20 p.m. near 4300 block of N. 21st Street. A 20-year-old man and 18-year-old man were shooting at each other, police said. The 20-year-old was brought to the hospital but died from his injuries. The second was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. He has since been placed in police custody.

The third homicide occurred around 10:40 p.m. near the 2800 block of N. 36th Street. A 31-year-old man was found with dead from his gunshot wounds. Police said it is unclear why what lead up to the shooting.

The fourth homicide happened roughly one hour later at 11:35 p.m. An unidentified man was found dead at the 2400 block of N. 21st Street, officials said. The circumstances of that shooting are unclear.

All these homicides are still under investigation by Milwaukee Police. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

