Milwaukee police officer fires gun during shooting suspect search, no injuries reported: MPD

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer fired his weapon while trying to track down a suspect wanted in a shooting Monday afternoon, but police say no one was injured and the suspect is in custody.

MPD says officers responded to the call around 12:43 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Forest Home Avenue. Police say officers were searching for someone connected to a shooting.

At the scene, officers saw a suspect. Police say the suspect brandished a firearm. That's when one of the officers fired his weapon, police said.

The suspect dropped his weapon and ran away, according to MPD. After a brief pursuit, police say officers arrested the 36-year-old Milwaukee man.

No one was injured as a result of gunfire, and the suspect's weapon was recovered, police say.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, police say.

