Four people shot near Arlington and Brady

One of the victims is in grave condition, police said
Posted at 5:18 AM, Sep 14, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after four people were shot early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near Arlington and Brady around 1:41 a.m. Officers responded to the area and found a 23-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, and a 36-year-old woman who all had serious injuries.

They were taken to the hospital where they are all in stable condition.

Milwaukee police also found a 28-year-old man who had been shot. He had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he is in grave condition.

Officials said the circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation and police are seeking a known suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

