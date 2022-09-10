Four arrested following fights at Hart Park during football game

WAUWATOSA — Four people were arrested Friday night at Hart Park during a high school football game, Wauwatosa police said.

Wauwatosa East High School was taking on Milwaukee Lutheran High School when police were called to Hart Park for reports of a fight at the game.

Police also received a report of a person with a gun in the stands. Officers on the scene worked with school officials and decided to have students exit the stadium.

Officials said a large group left, but four individuals refused to leave. Police took those four people into custody for disorderly conduct.

Their identities were not released, but police said they were four juveniles and one adult.

The remainder of the game went on without incident.

Earlier in the day Friday, Milwaukee police responded to Milwaukee Lutheran High School for a report of a person with a gun. Class was excused and nothing serious has been reported since then. TMJ4 News crews saw students leaving the school and being picked up by parents Friday afternoon. Excusal seemed normal and routine.

