MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to Milwaukee Lutheran High School for a report of a person with a gun on Friday. But class has since been excused and nothing serious has been reported since then.

Police said in a brief statement that officers are still at the school at 9700 W. Grantosa Dr.

TMJ4 News crews meanwhile saw students leaving the school and being picked up by parents Friday afternoon. Excusal seemed normal and routine.

We will update this report when we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip