Fort McCoy fire extinguished, officials say

FORT MCCOY, Wis. — A 3,000-acre wildfire has been extinguished in Fort McCoy, Wis., officials announced Saturday.

The fire had been burning since April 12, when it started on the north border of the Fort McCoy military base. According to the base, the fire is 100% contained and crews are now working to identify and extinguish hot spots.

"Fort McCoy's utmost concern is the safety of our neighbors and their property. We are thankful for all those who were engaged in fighting the fire and the support we received from the local community," a press release from the base says.

Ultimately, 2,983 acres on Fort McCoy were burned, and 109 acres in Monroe and Jackson counties were impacted.

Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker expressed his condolences to those who were displaced or otherwise affected as a result of the fire.

He said that the Army and Fort McCoy value their long-standing relationship with local communities. He said that “our Soldiers and civilian workforce are your family members, friends and neighbors, who live, work and play within your community.”

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and the direct cause is still under investigation. A news release says there were prescribed burns in the area though on the day the wildfire started and the Army is investigating.

