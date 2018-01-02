Former Wisconsin-Stout basketball player killed in Costa Rica plane crash
Crash claims former student Amanda Geissler
10:50 AM, Jan 2, 2018
3 hours ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Coaches and teammates are mourning the death of former University of Wisconsin-Stout basketball standout and Thorp, Wisconsin, native Amanda Geissler.
The California-based adventure travel company Backroads has confirmed that Geissler was one of 10 Americans killed in a charter plane crash Sunday in Costa Rica. Two crew members also died.
Geissler was a guide for Backroads. She was a point guard at Wisconsin-Stout from 2003-07. Head coach Mark Thomas tells KSTP-TV that Geissler is remembered for never being afraid of anything and never accepting failure.