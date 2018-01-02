Carrie Underwood 'not quite looking the same' after 40-50 stitches in face following gruesome fall

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 2 at 9:43AM CST expiring January 2 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Country star Carrie Underwood has revealed that she needed 40-to-50 stitches in her face after a fall that also broke her wrist in November.
The seven-time Grammy winner initially let her fans know about her broken wrist but didn't release information about her face injury until this Monday.
In a special letter to her fan club, Carrie wrote "There is also another part of the story that I haven't been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It's crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well.
"I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had to put between 40-50 stitches in," she said.
She continued by saying she is still healing and "not quite looking the same." A fan shared a screenshot of the post on Twitter on Monday.
