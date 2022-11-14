Former Wisconsin Badgers' Devin Chandler among UVA shooting victims

Former Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Devin Chandler is one of the victims of the Charlottesville, Virginia mass shooting, UVA President Jim Ryan said Monday.

Chandler transferred to the University of Virginia after the last season. He played for Wisconsin 2020-21 and appeared in 10 games before transferring to UVA, according to the school's website.

UVA's website. Devin Chandler

Two other football players were killed in the shooting: UVA wide receiver Lavel Davis, Jr. and UVA linebacker D’Sean Perry. "This is a sad, shocking and tragic day for our UVA community," Ryan said.

Police have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot three members of the University of Virginia football team. Authorities identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Two other people were injured in the shooting, which happened on a bus full of students returning from an off-campus trip.

UW Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard issued the following statement:

Once a Badger, Always a Badger. pic.twitter.com/rQ5MdPgjzV — Jim Leonhard (@jimleonhard) November 14, 2022

