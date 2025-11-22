Former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel takes helm as interim US Attorney

Brad Schimel, Wisconsin's former attorney general, has been sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, a position he hopes to make permanent despite facing immediate political criticism.

Schimel was sworn in Nov. 15 after he and several other candidates failed to make it through the traditional nomination and Senate confirmation process. He was appointed by U.S Attorney General Pam Bondi for an interim period that lasts 120 days.

Schimel told TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson that he plans to focus on core law enforcement priorities while maintaining the office's reputation for integrity and ethical conduct.

"This office has an excellent reputation for integrity, for ethical conduct. That's part of what attracted me here," Schimel said. "I've worked with people in this office for over three decades."

When asked about his priorities, Schimel identified human trafficking, major drug trafficking and violence in communities as top concerns. He also acknowledged that immigration enforcement would likely be emphasized under the current administration.

"You can kind of sense from what you're seeing happen nationwide. Immigration is probably a priority," Schimel said.

The appointment drew swift criticism from Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who released a statement within hours of Schimel's swearing-in ceremony. Baldwin said Schimel "was soundly rejected twice by Wisconsinites because they knew he would play politics with the law, not deliver justice fairly for everyone, and he has no business being a top prosecutor in Wisconsin."

Schimel expressed disappointment with the partisan response to his appointment.

"The public doesn't want to hear that stuff. They don't want this kind of political vitriol," Schimel said.

Addressing concerns about the politicization of the Justice Department, Schimel emphasized his commitment to nonpartisan law enforcement.

"We're not going to do things based on politics. I don't care who you voted for or who you supported in any election," Schimel said.

The former Republican attorney general lost his 2018 reelection bid by less than one percent to the current officeholder, Josh Kaul.

Schimel also lost by double digits in this year's Wisconsin Supreme Court race to Judge Susan Crawford. It was a politically divisive campaign for a nonpartisan race that turned into the nation's most expensive contest ever for a Supreme Court seat.

He pointed to his concession comments in April as evidence of his commitment to institutional integrity.

"Lots of Democrats reached out to me and said thank you for the way you conceded the election," Schimel said.

Schimel stressed the importance of public confidence in both elections and the justice system.

"You have to let people walk away from that election with confidence in the results, and if you don't like the results, then next time there's an election, you have to work harder to change them," Schimel said.

"We have to do the same thing with the justice system, with elections and justice system it's critical that the people have confidence."

The interim position is set for 120 days, though Schimel could serve longer under a process by which federal judges at the Milwaukee courthouse review his position and decide to extend his time in the role.

This story was reported on-air by a Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

