Former West Allis police sergeant charged with child pornography

Law enforcement received three cyber tips of child sexual assault material originating from his home internet service
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 01, 2022
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A former West Allis police sergeant has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Robert Reynolds, 73, was arrested in West Allis on Tuesday, Nov. 22 after law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home.

The DOJ said the warrant was issued after law enforcement received three cyber tips of child sexual assault material originating from his home internet service.

Investigators questioned Reynolds, who told them he habitually viewed child pornography and said as long as he stops viewing it, then it's "no harm, no foul."

He was taken into custody and had his initial appearance on Nov. 25, 2022.

