Former pro-basketball player Mike Taylor delivers essential needs 'assist' to community

MILWAUKEE — From pro basketball, to giving back. Charity is nothing new for Milwaukee’s Mike Taylor. The former pro-ball player dedicated much of his time Monday to the 414.

During his “Essential Needs Assist” event, 2,100 boxes of fresh food were stocked with one big goal of getting them into people’s homes.

Taylor picked up a sign and took a corner like anyone else, working to direct people to some much-needed relief outside Unity Gospel House of Prayer.

“Fresh produce, fresh food, vegetables and everything in the boxes are here for the families,” Taylor said.

TMJ4

He said charity became a big priority after an unexpected injury just a few years ago.

“I tore my ACL in 2017. So just being here and seeing the need, I figured I would do my best to pick up my efforts,” Taylor said.

Residents said they were thankful to see the effort.

“Being that this community was hit so hard, I think it’s a blessing and an honor that he would even do that,” said Cindy Neeley.

TMJ4

No matter if by car, or by foot, people said they were grateful for any relief.

“It’s good. It’s good,” said resident Ms. Anne. She walked across I-43 to pick up a box.

“[It] just so happens they were telling me about this today, so I just decided to come on up, and it’s a good thing,” she said.

According to the Hunger Task Force, over 6,000 people classify as “food insecure.” In Milwaukee County, FoodShare enrollment has increased by nearly 23% in the last year.

TMJ4

Taylor said if he could use his status to help even just one person, it would be worth it. Monday, he helped hundreds.

“I feel like that’s the role of the athlete. It’s a bigger role that needs to be had in the community. These kids look up to the athlete than they look up to the people in their household,” he said.

Excess boxes were delivered to veterans experiencing homelessness.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip