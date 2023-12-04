Former partner of fallen MPD Officer Peter Jerving suffers life-threatening injuries in Oak Creek crash

OAK CREEK, Wis. — The former partner of Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Officer Peter Jerving, who was killed in the line of duty in February of 2023, suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday after a car crash in Oak Creek, multiple sources confirmed to TMJ4 News.

MPD Officer James Nowak, 30, was involved in a crash with a semi-truck late Sunday night in the 6600 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave., according to a news release from police.

Submitted Peter Jerving, left, and his MPD partner James Nowak, right.

Nowak was the only occupant of the car. He was taken by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the semi-truck involved in the crash were not hurt. Police say they stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

TMJ4 Scene of Oak Creek crash on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023

Nowak's former partner, Officer Peter Jerving died in February after trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery. Police say Officer Jerving was working on the city's far north side when the suspect, 19-year-old Terrell I. Thompson, drove away.

Thompson was seen again on the city's south side near 14th and Cleveland. There was a foot chase and a struggle. During the struggle, both Officer Jerving and Thompson were shot. The suspect died at the scene. Officer Jerving later died at Froedtert Hospital.

TMJ4 Peter Jerving



Officer Jerving, a lifelong Milwaukee resident, was 37 years old and had served on the Milwaukee Police Department for four years. Last year, he received an MPD Lifesaving Award for heroically providing life-saving care to a shooting victim "during extremely dangerous conditions."

Nowak and Jerving were partners at MPD for four years. The two were described as best friends by family and friends.

Submitted Milwaukee police officers James Nowak and Peter Jerving

If you witnessed Sunday's crash, Oak Creek Police ask that you call them at 414-766-7627.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip