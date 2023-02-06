Former Milwaukee health commissioner Kirsten Johnson named Wisconsin DHS Secretary

MADISON, Wis. — Kirsten Johnson, who led Milwaukee's health department during the stressful and often uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic, was named secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Gov. Tony Evers' office said in a statement on Monday Johnson is filling the position left empty by former HDS Secretary Karen Timberlake, who left the department last year.

Johnson was named Milwaukee health commissioner in January 2021. Before that, she led the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department and served as health policy advisor for U.S. Congressman Ron Kind, among other appointments.

According to Gov. Evers in the statement:

“Kirsten has a storied, 20-plus year career in public health and public service, including her time serving Washington and Ozaukee Counties and the city of Milwaukee during some of our state’s toughest days. I have no doubt that her wealth of experience in public health, as well as her commitment to reducing disparities in health so every Wisconsinite can live their best and fullest life, will serve the Department and our state well.”

According to Johnson in the statement:

“Over the past 20 years of my career in public health, I have worked to address the challenges and health disparities facing Wisconsin’s rural, urban, and suburban communities alike—disparities that were laid bare by the pandemic. I am excited and honored to join Gov. Evers’ administration to lead DHS, where I look forward to using my expertise and knowledge to continue this important work.”

