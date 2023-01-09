Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson resigning

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson will resign in early March, and Department of Administration Director Sharon Robinson will also leave in the coming weeks.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Monday that Johnson informed him of her intent to resign. She was appointed to the role two years ago and lead the department through change and managed the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Commissioner Johnson has served my administration with distinction. She started in the top role at the Milwaukee Health Department in a pandemic-challenged time. She has restructured and energized the department, handled contentious issues, and managed day-to-day operations,” Mayor Johnson said. “She will depart city government with my gratitude and best wishes on her next professional engagement.”

Former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett appointed Johnson in January 2021. She was the fifth person to lead Milwaukee's health department since 2018. The high turnover rate began in 2018 after families were not properly notified of high levels of lead found in Milwaukee children, prompting former Health Commissioner Bevan Baker to resign. He was sworn in as the 16th commissioner of health in 2004.

RELATED: Health commissioner resigns after lead level notification snafu

Johnson previously served as the Director and Health Officer of the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department, where she led that county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am consistently proud of the work done by the incredible team at the Milwaukee Health Department,” said Kirsten Johnson. “It’s a rare privilege to work alongside and lead a team of passionate, hard-working, committed and caring individuals. Resigning from my position with the City of Milwaukee is not a decision made lightly, and I am confident in the team’s ability to carry on the work of the department following my departure. It has been the greatest honor of my career, as a public health professional and Milwaukee resident, to serve this city.”

The Commissioner of Health is in charge of preserving public health in the city and had a great influence on the city's response to the pandemic.

As for long-time director Robinson, she took on her current role in 2004. She previously served as Chief of Staff to then-Congressman Barrett. She as also the Executive Director of the William Davidson Institute in Washington, D.C.

“Director Robinson has contributed enormously to the operations of city government. Her leadership has been felt throughout City Hall and in every corner of the municipality,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “In addition to the initiatives she has launched, we have asked a lot of her, and she has delivered on those requests. I thank her for all her good work.”

According to Johnson, Robinson "oversees a wide range of municipal functions including budget, purchasing, community development grants administration, intergovernmental relations, Office of Equity and Inclusion, environmental collaboration, and information technology management."

She also led the appeal of the U.S. Census numbers for the City of Milwaukee.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the City’s Administration Director for so many years. Public service is my life calling. In this role, I gave it my all in striving to make a difference in the lives of residents and our community,” Director Robinson said. “One of the best things about serving as Administration Director is that I’ve had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful colleagues, community leaders and residents along the way. We should all be proud of what we achieved together.”

Mayor Johnson has started the process to fill both cabinet positions.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip